Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GST demand order for Eicher Motors reduced to Rs 27 crore on appeal

Eicher Motors on Friday said a GST demand order by tax authority in Tamil Nadu has been reduced to Rs 26.97 crore from an original sum of Rs 129.79 crore upon appeal.

gst

The matter pertains to non-reversal of input tax credit on material returned instead of output tax liability paid by the company for 2017-18.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eicher Motors on Friday said a GST demand order by tax authority in Tamil Nadu has been reduced to Rs 26.97 crore from an original sum of Rs 129.79 crore upon appeal.
The company had received the original demand from the Additional Commissioner, Chennai North Commissionerate, Chennai, Tamil Nadu on December 30, 2023 for aggregate amount of Rs 129.79 crore, including tax demand of Rs 117.99 crore and penalty of Rs 11.79 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"As a result of the appeal filed by the company against the above GST demand order, the demand order is now revised from Rs 129.79 crore to an aggregate amount of Rs 26.97 crore, which include tax demand of Rs 24.52 crore and penalty of Rs 2.45 crore," Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.
The matter pertains to non-reversal of input tax credit on material returned instead of output tax liability paid by the company for 2017-18.
"Based on the company's assessment, the aforesaid revised demand is not maintainable and the company is evaluating all options including filing an appeal against the order," Eicher Motors said, adding it does not envisage any relevant impact on its financials, operations or other activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Expanding GST: Focus on land and real estate

Infosys says it's in full compliance after Rs 32,000 crore GST notice

On the table: Fitment panel working on 2 sets of 3-slab GST structure

GST amnesty scheme: A step forward or a missed opportunity?

'Don't want to raise tariffs to high levels as industry becomes complacent'

Topics : GST Taxation Eicher Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon