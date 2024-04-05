Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat frontrunner in Tesla race: TN, Telangana, Maharashtra too in fray

This comes days after a Financial Times report indicated that a team from the United States will be in India to look at the possible sites for its planned $2-3 billion electric vehicle plant.

Tesla Roadster
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine JacobNitin Kumar Chennai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Tesla prepares to make its entry into India, state governments are leaving no stone unturned to woo the electric vehicle titan. Government sources revealed that Gujarat is currently leading the race to secure the project, with Tamil Nadu and Telangana hot on its heels. Not to be left behind, Maharashtra is also making a strong pitch for the industrial belt in Pune.

This development comes in the wake of a Financial Times report suggesting that a Tesla team from the US will soon be in India to scout for potential sites for the company’s planned $2-3 billion electric vehicle plant. 

Gujarat

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Canon eyes double digit growth in Indian market, launches NorthStar

Dr Reddy's to market Bayer's second brand of heart failure drug in India

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore on IDFC First Bank for violation of norms

Nestle India approves hiking royalty payment by 0.15% annually for 5 yrs

Dr Reddy's, Bayer partner to market second brand of Vericiguat in India

Topics : tesla india Telangana Tamil Nadu Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon