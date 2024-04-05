Gujarat frontrunner in Tesla race: TN, Telangana, Maharashtra too in fray

As Tesla prepares to make its entry into India, state governments are leaving no stone unturned to woo the electric vehicle titan. Government sources revealed that Gujarat is currently leading the race to secure the project, with Tamil Nadu and Telangana hot on its heels. Not to be left behind, Maharashtra is also making a strong pitch for the industrial belt in Pune.

This development comes in the wake of a Financial Times report suggesting that a Tesla team from the US will soon be in India to scout for potential sites for the company’s planned $2-3 billion electric vehicle plant.

Gujarat