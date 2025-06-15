Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JV Voltbek's FY25 revenue rises 39.5% to ₹2,235.53 cr, volume grows 57%

Voltbek also achieved robust volume growth of 57 per cent on a year-on-year basis, outperforming the industry, which experienced single-digit growth in key categories

Voltas' total investment in Voltbek is Rs 836.92 crore, representing a 49 per cent share.

Voltbek Home Appliances, a joint venture between Voltas and Turkish firm Arelik, narrowed its losses to Rs 241.89 crore in FY25 while its revenue from operations rose 39.5 per cent to Rs 2,235.53 crore.

According to the latest annual report of the Tata Group firm, Voltbek also achieved robust volume growth of 57 per cent on a year-on-year basis, outperforming the industry, which experienced single-digit growth in key categories.

In the preceding financial year ended March 2024, the joint venture had recorded a revenue from operations at Rs 1,602.87 crore and a loss of Rs 267.09 crore.

"Voltbek, the company's home appliances joint venture, recorded a 56 per cent year-on-year growth in volumes, with notable market share gains in refrigerators and washing machines," said Voltas.

 

Moreover, in FY25, Voltas invested Rs 102.41 crore in the share capital of Voltbek Home Appliances Private which was established in 2017 by the Tata group firm and Arelik, a Turkish multinational household appliances company.

"In the fiscal year 2024-25, Voltbek sustained its position as one of the fastest-growing home appliance brands in India, with cumulative sales exceeding 7.5 million units," it said.

In FY25, Voltbek recorded sales of over 1 million refrigerators and washing machines each, establishing itself as the fastest-growing home appliances brand in the country.

With its enhanced sales volumes, along with value engineering initiatives, Voltbek has improved its margins and reduced losses.

"Voltbek remains focused on driving efficiencies to achieve sustained profitability," it said.

Voltas' total investment in Voltbek is Rs 836.92 crore, representing a 49 per cent share.

"Voltbek attained the second-largest market share in the semi-automatic washing machine category, with a market share of 15.3 per cent by March 2025. Additionally, Voltbek became the market leader in the dishwasher category across e-commerce platforms," informed Voltas.

It offers a diverse portfolio of over 300 SKUs across categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and dishwashers.

Voltbek Home Appliances has a manufacturing unit at Sanand near Ahmedabad. Spread across 60 acres, the facility has a capacity of 1.6 million units annually to manufacture a diverse range of products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and other consumer durables.

"Voltbek plans to increase manufacturing capacity by over 50 per cent in the coming year to support its growth," it said.

Besides, on the retail front, Voltbek continues to expand its presence across India, targeting over 15,000 customer touchpoints through urban and rural distribution expansion.

Like other manufacturers it is "onboarding new channel partners, and launching channelspecific product and marketing programmes" to increase accessibility to its high-quality appliances.

"Voltbek also recognises significant potential in enhancing its in-store presence, launching exclusive digital-first models for e-commerce, and promoting categories like dishwashers through awareness campaigns focused on Indian usage patterns and sustainability," it said.

It is increasing localisation of components and product lines, progressing towards becoming a fully 'made-in-India' brand for refrigerators and washing machines.

Voltbek is also looking future opportunities in the continued expansion of its product portfolio, including new frost-free and direct-cool refrigerator models.

