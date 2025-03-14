Friday, March 14, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hanto Workspaces revenue to grow 40% to Rs 30 cr in FY25 on demand

Hanto Workspaces revenue to grow 40% to Rs 30 cr in FY25 on demand

According to Cushman & Wakefield, India's office market was very active in 2024 with gross leasing of workspace witnessing a 19 per cent increase to a record 885.2 lakh square feet across 8 major city

Office space | Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

Office space | Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hanto Workspaces is expecting over 40 per cent increase in revenue this fiscal year to Rs 30 crore on rising demand for flexible managed office space.

Bengaluru-based Hanto Workspaces had posted a revenue of Rs 21 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"We are likely to post a revenue of around Rs 30 crore during this fiscal year. There is a huge demand for managed flexible workspaces in Bengaluru," Hanto Workspaces Founder Aashit Verma told PTI.

He said the company has expanded its portfolio and also improved occupancy rates, helping it achieve higher revenues.

At present, Verma said the company has 15 co-working facilities in Bengaluru covering 3 lakh square feet area and 6,000 seating capacity.

 

Also Read

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Maha Kumbh to merge cutting-edge tech with tradition for digital experience

Pipes, LNG pipes, natural gas

Qatar to supply natural gas to Syria to increase electricity supply

Mohamed Muizzu, Muizzu, COP29, UN Climate Summit

Maldives seeks aid amid severe debt crisis, $1 billion payment due in 2026

PremiumAmit Shah, Home Minister

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

MK Stalin, Stalin

BJP alleges Rs 1,000-crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu, DMK calls it baseless

The company charges between Rs 7,000 and Rs 18,000 per desk from corporate clients.

Verma said the company is looking to strengthen its portfolio in Bengaluru and also exploring to enter other major cities.

He said the company also intends to raise funds to expand business and future growth.

In 2023, Hanto Workspaces had raised Rs 15 crore as seed funding to grow its business.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, India's office market was very active in 2024 with gross leasing of workspace witnessing a 19 per cent increase to a record 885.2 lakh square feet across eight major cities.

Out of the total gross leasing, coworking operators took on rent 14 per cent of workspaces from property owners for further sub-renting to corporates, especially IT firms.

Property consultant Anarock MD-Commercial Leasing and Advisory Peush Jain noted that flexible workspaces have truly come of age in 2024, with a significant increase in demand for flexible lease terms and managed office spaces, as companies seek agility and cost-efficiency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumIndusInd Bank

Global index inclusion to help IndusInd as stock faces Sensex, Nifty ouster

Tata

Tata Sons set to invest Rs 1,432 cr in rights issue of Tata Projects

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

DGCA, IIT audit findings put Terminal 2 on the repair runway: DIAL

PremiumHDFC Bank

HDFC Bank plans to sell Rs 1,028 cr bad loans via Swiss challenge auction

Intel

Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan has a history as a successful underdog

Topics : digital workplace Office spaces office space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon