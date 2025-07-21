Havells India Q1 results: Net profit falls 15% to ₹348 cr, income down 6%

Havells India reported a ₹347.53 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2025-26, marking a 14.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline from last year's consolidated PAT of ₹407.51 crore in the same quarter.
Noida-based Havells India also reported a 6.10 per cent YoY fall in consolidated total income, amounting to ₹5,524.53 crore for the quarter under review. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company had reported ₹5,883.5 crore in total income, as per an exchange filing.
The company attributed its ability to offset the impact of lower revenue on profitability to cost-cutting measures. "Focus on cost discipline resulted in modest growth in expenses, containing the impact of revenue decline on net profitability," the company said.
"Tepid summer this year, in contrast to the strong season last year, led to a significant decline in cooling products," it added.
The consolidated total expenses of the company remained flat at ₹5,054.78 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹5,334.54 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
In terms of segment-wise revenue, the company's best-performing segment was the cable business, which generated ₹1,933.22 crore in revenue, marking a 27 per cent YoY increase. The company attributed this rise to capacity expansion and strong industrial-infrastructure demand.
However, revenue from Lloyd Consumer declined 34.11 per cent YoY to ₹1,271.11 crore in Q1 FY26. "Lloyd's performance was impacted by a weak summer season compared to a strong season last year and flattish growth in the first half (H1) of calendar year 2025 (January to June)," the company said.
In the electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment, unseasonal rains and a shorter summer season impacted demand for fans and air coolers.
The company’s non-current financial assets increased due to a ₹600 crore investment in Goldi Solar during the quarter under review.
The company also linked the rise in inventory to lower-than-expected sales in Lloyd.