Home / Companies / News / Coal India chief calls for overhaul to stay relevant in changing landscape

Coal India chief calls for overhaul to stay relevant in changing landscape

The chairman noted that while CIL has already taken steps toward diversification over the last five to ten years, much more remains to be done

CIL, which remains India's largest energy supplier, currently meets around 55 per cent of the country's energy demand.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Newly appointed Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Sanoj Kr Jha called for an "overhaul" of the state-run miner's business model and systems.

He also emphasised on emerging production methods, stressing that the organisation must adapt swiftly to stay relevant amid the global shift towards renewable energy.

"The world is not the same as it was 50 years ago, when coal was the primary source of energy. Renewable energy and many other competitors have come up," Jha said while addressing employees and stakeholders during CIL's 50th anniversary celebration in Kolkata on Saturday, marking his first day in the organisation.

Jha, who is also Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, said the sector is at a "turning point" and must evolve beyond traditional methods of operation.

 

"We have to change our entire system, all of our current business models, and the method of production. The minister constantly reminds us that Coal India and all PSUs must come out of the mindset that they can continue working in the same way," he stated.

The chairman noted that while CIL has already taken steps toward diversification over the last five to ten years, much more remains to be done.

"The entire team is geared up to execute the vision of the minister and the Prime Minister, and we will meet the expectations regarding the new things happening in the country," he said.

Outlining CIL's transformation roadmap, Jha identified three key strategic pillars diversification beyond core mining, expansion of underground mining, and modernisation of logistics and technology.

As part of diversification, CIL is focusing on coal gasification projects and renewable energy ventures, particularly solar and wind power. The company also plans to contribute to India's productivity and energy security through participation in the critical minerals sector, both domestically and abroad.

Highlighting the company's plans to elevate underground mining, Jha said CIL is targeting 100 million tonnes of production from underground operations by 2035 through upgraded technology, new equipment, and enhanced manpower training.

On operational modernisation, the chairman said CIL aims to mechanise almost all transport arrangements within the next four to five years under its First Mile Connectivity initiative. The company is also deploying advanced technologies such as surface miners, continuous miners, and an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) to improve efficiency and real-time monitoring across mines.

Jha also reaffirmed CIL's commitment to sustainability, citing large-scale plantation drives and eco-restoration initiatives. "CIL will continue contributing to the country's growth, not just as a coal producer but as a responsible energy company aligned with the nation's evolving needs," he said.

CIL, which remains India's largest energy supplier, currently meets around 55 per cent of the country's energy demand. The company's production has grown nearly 10-fold since its inception in 1975.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

