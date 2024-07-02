Business Standard
HCLTech, IBM join hands for GenAI centre to provide tailored AI solutions

According to a release, the centre will be available through HCLTech's AI and cloud native labs in Noida, London, New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

IT services company HCL Technologies and tech giant IBM on Tuesday announced a new collaboration to establish a Generative AI Centre of Excellence.
Alongwith IBM, HCLTech aims to train 10,000 of its engineers and architects in IBM's AI technologies, specifically 'watsonx'.
IBM's watsonx is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data platform built for business.
According to a release, the centre will be available through HCLTech's AI and cloud native labs in Noida, London, New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US.
It will help enterprises modernise legacy applications, develop IT service management use cases, reduce coding complexity, improve skill development on the watsonx platform and enable continuous innovation.
"This expansion of our work with IBM will facilitate rapid exploration of AI's potential as we create highly differentiated HCLTech offerings using the latest IBM technology. We plan to embed watsonx in HCLTech AI Force with GenAI-powered solutions to support code modernisation," Alan Flower, EVP, Global Head, AI and Cloud Native Labs, HCLTech said.
The centre will offer clients access to education and training resources covering diverse AI technologies, including watsonx.ai, to help skill their resources and provide a platform for building use cases.
"Through this Centre of Excellence, we plan to empower our joint clients to rapidly explore, experiment and engineer generative AI solutions with watsonx that are designed to meet their current business challenges," Stephen Smith, General Manager, Service Partners, IBM Ecosystem said.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

