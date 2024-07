Adani Ports sees 12% growth in June 2024, clocks 37 MMT cargo volume

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has reported substantial growth in cargo volumes for June 2024, achieving a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase to 37 million metric tonnes (MMT). This performance was driven by a significant 33 per cent Y-o-Y rise in container volumes and an 8 per cent increase in liquids and gas cargo, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Notably, Kattupalli Port handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 1.36 MMT.