HCLTech launches Enterprise AI Foundry to streamline, scale enterprise AI

Information Technology (IT) services giant HCLTech announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Foundry to streamline and scale enterprise AI.

The suite aims to integrate data engineering, AI, and cognitive infrastructure to accelerate Generative AI (GenAI) transformations across business value chains.

The foundry is tuned for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and is designed to scale for on-prem infrastructure.

It aims to remove the complexities of industrial-scale AI foundation models, data silos, and overload of tools and frameworks, empowering IT leaders to establish seamless integration across IT and data assets, said the company.

"HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry builds on our extensive experience in delivering data engineering and AI services. Combined with the latest GenAI technologies, we provide rapid and significant time-to-value through AI," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.



The company says that the solutions will effectively enable business leaders to focus on real-world outcomes and help development teams to build next-gen AI-powered applications with ease.

“Following the launch of HCLTech AI Force, Enterprise AI Foundry aims to accelerate AI-led business process transformation and strategies. With decades of experience in infrastructure services, data modernisation, and AI implementation services, HCLTech is helping fast-track customers to move AI experiments to production workloads and maximise their return on investment,” said the company.

Srini Kompella, Senior Vice President, Data and AI, HCLTech, said that to bridge the gap between AI hype and outcomes, the company needed a new blueprint. “HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry will simplify the foundational AI infrastructure, enable integrating enterprise data with AI, streamline the creation of AI-powered applications, and ensure trust, safety, and reliability, fostering confident adoption,” he added.