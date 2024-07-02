Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Ports given extension for dredging activities in Kerala harbour

While giving a reply during the question hour, the minister said the government had entered into an agreement with the Adani Ports in this regard in 2018

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Ports has been given an extension to complete the dredging activities in the navigation channel of nearby Muthalappozhi harbour. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Port Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday said Adani Ports has been given an extension to complete the dredging activities in the navigation channel of nearby Muthalappozhi harbour, which has been witnessing frequent boat accidents and deaths for some years.
While giving a reply during the question hour, the minister said the government had entered into an agreement with the Adani Ports in this regard in 2018, and the contract expired on June 11 this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, the company was given an extension to complete the work as it was delayed, he said.
When legislator Saneesh Kumar Joseph (Congress) asked whether the government would be ready to take action against the port authorities for failing to fulfill its assurance, the minister, who spoke on behalf of Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan in his absence, didn't give a clear reply.
"It is true that the contract period with Adani Ports was over. So, the port representatives and respective ministers held discussions and gave extension to complete the dredging work in a time-bound manner. They are now continuing their work," Vasavan said.
Joseph pointed out that the situation in Muthalappozhi was extremely grave, and as many as 73 people had already lost their lives there.

More From This Section

liquor beer

Child labourers at India's Som liquor unit worked 11 hrs a day: Govt

Godrej woodscapes

Godrej's Bengaluru launch sells over 2,000 homes, nets Rs 3,150 crore

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS announces title partnership of Sydney Marathon, Australia's largest

Premiumapple, apple logo

Apple exceeds India's PLI scheme targets, lags in value addition

tata steelwork, tata, tata group

UK trade union Unite suspends strike action at Tata Steel's Port Talbot

Another Congress legislator M Vincent also urged the government to take urgent short-term measures to address the concerns of fishermen in the hamlet.
He said even if the state government had submitted Rs 164 crore project to the Centre for the development of Muthalapozhi, it would take several years to get the final nod from the union government and for its completion after finishing the tender procedures and subsequent works.
Over 70 people were reportedly killed and a large number of boats were capsized in Muthalappozhi, a coastal hamlet where a river and a lake meet the Arabian Sea, and its surrounding areas in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumAdani, Adani Group

How to trade Adani stocks amid Hindenburg-Sebi row? Here's what charts say

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Ports leads global peers in market value as cargo volumes surge

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Ports, Zydus Life, Paytm, Zomato among 11 stocks to track on June 18

Adani Ports

Adani gets environmental nod for Rs 45,000 cr Mundra port expansion

PremiumAdani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Penna Cement acquisition: Adani spells out Lanka, South India strategy

Topics : Adani Ports Adani Group Adani Ports Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon