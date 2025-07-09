Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank reduces MCLR by 30 bps to 8.80% across tenures, effective July 7

HDFC Bank reduces MCLR by 30 bps to 8.80% across tenures, effective July 7

Bank's MCLR now ranges from 8.60% to 8.80% across maturities after RBI slashed policy repo rate by 100 basis points since February

HDFC Bank

Accordingly, the bank’s MCLR now ranges from 8.60 per cent to 8.80 per cent, with the overnight and one-month MCLR at 8.60 per cent

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points (bps), effective July 7.
 
Accordingly, the bank’s MCLR now ranges from 8.60 per cent to 8.80 per cent, with the overnight and one-month MCLR at 8.60 per cent; three-month MCLR at 8.65 per cent; six-month, one-year and two-year MCLR at 8.75 per cent. The three-year MCLR now stands at 8.80 per cent. 
 
This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the policy repo rate by 50 bps in its June policy. Cumulatively, the RBI has cut the policy repo rate by 100 bps since February.
 

More From This Section

Banerjee, Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata chairman meets Mamata to explore investment prospects in West Bengal

Dabur India

Dabur India eyes double-digit CAGR by FY27-28 with wellness focus

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Oil India, GAIL extend 15-year gas supply deal from Rajasthan fields

Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences expands manufacturing capacity ahead of ₹3,395-cr IPO

Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco

Clarity on global trade issues to decide future investments in India: Cisco

Topics : HDFC Bank RBI repo rate private sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon