Tata chairman meets Mamata to explore investment prospects in West Bengal

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Wednesday.
In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress said Mamata Banerjee hosted Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal’s industrial growth and emerging opportunities.
The meeting reflected Bengal’s commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment and inclusive development, it added.
The ruling party also mentioned that their conversation centred on deepening the Tata Group’s presence in the state.
At the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held in February this year, Banerjee had mentioned during her speech at the inaugural ceremony that the Tata Group chairman could not make it to the summit owing to certain exigencies.
Banerjee had a detailed discussion with him on the eve of the summit. “He has assured me that they want to invest more and more in Bengal. And he will come to Bengal very soon and discuss in detail,” she had said then.
Banerjee had also requested a direct flight connecting Kolkata and Europe.
The meeting on Wednesday marks the first between a Tata Group chairman and Chief Minister Banerjee.
The Tata Group and Banerjee share a chequered history that goes back to 2008, when an indefinite agitation by land-losers led to the pullout of Tata Motors’ Nano project in Singur. It was a movement supported by Banerjee, then in the Opposition.
It is widely believed that the incident cast a shadow over the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2011, where Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress swept to power, bringing an end to 34 years of Left Front rule.
The Tata Group, however, continued with its businesses in Bengal through TCS, Tata Steel and Tata Hitachi. TCS, which already has a significant presence in New Town, Rajarhat, has taken up 20 acres at Bengal Silicon Valley, the upcoming tech hub.
Banerjee had recently posted on X that the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley.
In the first phase, 900,000 square feet of “world-class infrastructure”, including an 11-storey office tower, will be developed, creating employment for 5,000 individuals. The second phase will add another 1.5 million square feet, generating 20,000 more jobs, she had posted on X.