Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Clarity on global trade issues to decide future investments in India: Cisco

Clarity on global trade issues to decide future investments in India: Cisco

Chuck Robbins says Cisco views India as a key export and R&D hub but will wait for clarity on global trade policies before committing to further investments

Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco

Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco, said the company would wait for clarity on global trade policies before deciding to invest further in India. He, however, believes that India is a viable hub for exports.
 
“I think the global trade dynamics right now need to sort of get settled down so we actually can think through how it impacts our longer-term plans. But obviously India is a big part of it,” said Robbins in a press briefing in Mumbai. He, however, did not comment on what the future investment plans for India would be.
 
Robbins said India is one of the biggest opportunities in the world today. “If you look over the next five to 10 years, there's no other place where you would expect the growth that we should see here,” he said.
 
 
The San Jose-headquartered company started manufacturing in India about 18 months ago with a single product and is in the process of adding two more. Robbins said India is now a “viable” place for exporting from.
 
Last year, Cisco inaugurated its first manufacturing unit near Chennai. While the company had not shared the investment figures, it said the centre would help generate more than $1.3 billion annually in exports and domestic production. 

Also Read

cisco, Cisco Systems

Viable to export out of India; clarity on global trade needed: Cisco

Pankaj Mitra bessemer

Bessemer names Pankaj Mitra as partner to bolster India investments

Premiumonline gaming

Gaming firms craft new strategies to cash in on gameplay, scale reach

Jofra Archer

Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

Obesity

IIM Ahmedabad, Novo Nordisk India partner to boost obesity care ecosystem

 
On the tariffs front, Robbins said companies were adopting a wait-and-watch approach and had been in touch with the White House for some certainty. He added that it is only when clarity emerges that supply chain strategies would be fixed.
 
Robbins said there is a lack of clarity among companies amid shifts in geopolitics and wars, rising nationalism, sovereignty requirements, and tariffs.
 
“No chief executive wishes to be in a place where a $20–30 million investment goes awry due to the tariff issue,” Robbins said.
 
“... one of the biggest issues that CEOs have today is we just don't know where it's all going to land,” he said, adding that it is difficult to adopt a supply chain strategy in the absence of clarity.
 
When asked about the progress on the $1 billion export and domestic revenue target from local manufacturing announced in 2023, Robbins did not specify a number.
 
Robbins, who is in India for a two-day visit, also acknowledged that there exists a deep divide between Chinese and American offerings in the global tech landscape.
 
Robbins, who met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior bureaucrats in New Delhi on Tuesday, said the company has been in India for the past 30 years and hoped it could help drive the “trust” element among all stakeholders.
 
India is an important source of research and development activities for the company, Robbins said, stressing that there has been a shift in the way India has evolved—from being a favourite due to the cost advantage to being a hub of great engineering talent.
 
Amid conversations around affirmative policies like encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion, Robbins said Cisco has been pressing ahead with its strategy because it makes for a compelling business case.
 
Diversity brings the best ideas to solve complex problems or tasks, and hence it is advantageous for a business to encourage such initiatives, he said.

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto set to raise $500 mn in new funding round, valuation to touch $7 bn

realty sector, real estate

Prestige Estates Q1 pre-sales surges on robust demand for Ghaziabad project

Train, Indian Railway

Tata AutoComp, Skoda Group form JV to make rail propulsion systems in India

Vedanta

Viceroy shorts Vedanta Resources' debt; group calls report 'malicious'

Premiumtata group bombay house

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

Topics : Cisco Chuck Robbins Global Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon