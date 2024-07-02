HDFC Bank may see inflows of up to $4 bn as MSCI weightage to rise

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) holdings in HDFC Bank dropped below 55 per cent at the end of the June 2024 quarter, according to a disclosure made by the private sector lender.

The FPI holdings fell to 54.83 per cent from 55.54 per cent at the end of March 2024 quarter. Amid sustained selling by FPIs, their holding had come off from 66 per cent in the past five quarters.

The development assumes significance as 55 per cent is the upper threshold set by global index provider MSCI for the full inclusion of the stock in its indices. Due to an inadequate investment legroom, MSCI has capped its weightage in its indices.