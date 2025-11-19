HDFC Bank tops India's most valued brands for 2025, overtaking TCS

Indian financial services giant HDFC Bank, with a brand value of $44.9 billion, pipped IT consulting behemoth TCS to become India’s most valued brand according to the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report.
As India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank has seen its brand value increase by 377 per cent since the first BrandZ India Report released in 2014. TCS has held the top spot since 2022. Kantar BrandZ arrives at brand value by combining financial value (the proportion of the total dollar value of the parent company that can be attributed to the brand) and brand contribution (the proportion of financial value generated by the brand’s ability to increase purchase volume and charge a premium).
HDFC Bank held the pole position since 2014, before TCS overtook it in 2022.
“In the years since its merger with HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank has doubled down on brand-forward innovation, introducing a suite of signature, ownable brand assets like its Vigil Aunty safety persona and its 30-minute digital auto loan. In all, HDFC’s brand value has risen 98 per cent since the first Kantar BrandZ India valuations in 2019,” the report said.
“Brands can outperform market conditions, even in the face of headwinds, when they are built on a foundation of deep consumer understanding. These resilient brands don’t just survive, they grow by staying closely aligned with evolving consumer needs and expectations,” said Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief solutions officer, South Asia, Kantar.
However, like-for-like brand growth came in at 6 per cent this year, compared to 19 per cent growth last year.
“Investment behind brands needs to pick up. Consumer perception of brands, where they see brands as meaningful and different, is eroding. Only when a brand is seen as meaningful and different can it last in the ranking. There is also an added need to add value,” she added.
According to the report, India’s top 100 most valuable brands now have a combined value of $523.5 billion, accounting for approximately 13 per cent of the nation’s GDP. This year’s ranking has expanded to include 100 brands, with total brand value rising 6 per cent year-on-year and 34 brands increasing their value.
As many as 18 newcomers entered the list this year. Ultratech Cement, in the materials category, debuted at seventh spot with a valuation of $14.5 billion as it is “the preferred choice for individual home builders, not just large-scale projects, through emotional storytelling, expert guidance and one-stop retail solutions that empower consumers in their home-building journey,” the report stated.
Retail chain Westside at $3.3 billion and affordable fashion brand Zudio at $2.5 billion, from the house of Tata, also entered the ranking for the first time this year at numbers 38 and 52 respectively.
Meanwhile, Zomato remained the fastest-rising brand for the second consecutive year, climbing ten places to the 21st spot with nearly doubling its brand value to $6 billion as it expanded beyond food delivery into adjacent lifestyle categories.
The report further pointed out that travel brands were among this year’s top risers.
Luxury hotel brand Taj with a valuation of $2.9 billion, India’s largest airline IndiGo valued at $5.1 billion, online travel leader MakeMyTrip valued at $2.4 billion and automotive manufacturer Mahindra with a valuation of $5.5 billion all point to a growing ‘experience economy’ in the country.