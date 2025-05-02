Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp dispatches dip 43% in April, hit by production pause

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its dispatches to dealers declined 43 per cent to 3,05,406 units in April hit by a three-day production pause at four plants.

The company dispatched 5,33,585 units to dealers in April last year.

Domestic sales declined to 288,524 units last month, down from 5,13,296 units in April last year.

Exports stood at 16,882 units last month as against 20,289 units in the year-ago period.

The company said it recorded 5.05 lakh registrations for its internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers in April. The company has maintained a consistent month-on-month increase in retail market share throughout 2025, it added.

 

As part of a planned operational strategy, the company implemented a temporary production halt from April 17-19 at its Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana facilities to facilitate supply chain alignment and conduct scheduled maintenance and infrastructure enhancements; normalisation is anticipated in May, it said.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

