Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee closes near record lows amid higher dollar; ends flat at 88.79/$

Rupee closes near record lows amid higher dollar; ends flat at 88.79/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed flat at 88.79 against the greenback on Monday after opening three paise higher

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee was under pressure and closed flat against the US dollar amid likely foreign inflows in equity markets with on-going initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
The domestic currency closed flat at 88.79 against the greenback on Monday after opening three paise higher, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.71 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.80 last week.
 
Tata Capital launched its IPO for subscription on Monday, aiming to raise up to ₹15,511.90 crore, the largest issue in the non-banking financial sector this year. The offering will be followed by the IPO of LG Electronics Inc.’s India unit on Tuesday, which plans to raise ₹11,600 crore.
 
 
Together, the two major listings will make for an active week in the primary market, with IPOs worth over ₹27,000 crore lined up for launch. 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Rubicon Research IPO opens Oct 9; key risks, strengths you must know

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Poonawalla Fincorp shares zoom 80% thus far in CY25, trade at record high

A Nykaa store in New Delhi, India

Nykaa shares gain 4% on healthy second quarter update; details here

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank shares remain volatile as Q2 advances, deposits slip

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

SkyGold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?

 
Over the past year, the rupee has weakened by more than 5 per cent, pressured by US policy moves, trade tensions and global uncertainties, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.  
The outlook for the dollar looks bullish, and it is a matter of time before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stops pursuing the level of 88.80 and leaves it for the currency pair to head higher, Bhansali said. "The ongoing US-India trade tensions have been weighing on the rupee and shall continue to weigh till a solution is arrived at."
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index traded higher as uncertainties around the US government shutdown increased. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.73 per cent at 98.43.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose as Israel and Hamas are set to meet in Egypt to discuss a possible swap of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Brent crude price was up 1.77 per cent at 65.67 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.82 per cent at 61.99 per barrel, as of 3:45 PM IST. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 583 pts; Nifty at 25,077; IT, private banks lead rally

WeWork

Bombay HC seeks Sebi response on plea alleging irregularities in WeWork IPO

infrastructure

Atlantaa zooms 73% in 3 days; why microcap infra stock hits 52-week high?

Ather

Ather Energy stock zooms 106% in 5 months, hits record high; here's why

Steel

Why did Mahamaya Steel share price hit a fresh 52-week high today? Details

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon