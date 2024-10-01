Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 19% to 637,050 units in September

Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 19% to 637,050 units in September

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said its wholesales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 6,37,050 units in September.

Hero MotoCorp

The two-wheeler major expects healthy growth during the 32-day period starting from October 3, it noted. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said its wholesales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 6,37,050 units in September.

The two-wheeler major had dispatched 5,36,499 units to dealers in September 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company said its domestic sales rose to 6,16,706 units last month from 5,19,789 units in the year-ago period.

Exports rose to 20,344 units last month compared to 16,710 units in the same month last year.

"A positive sentiment is prevalent in the industry as it approaches the festive season on the back of a good monsoon," the company said in a statement.

 

The company is geared up with a host of customer offers in line with previous festive periods across its wide portfolio, it added.

More From This Section

PremiumThe battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m

Massey Ferguson row: TAFE calls for 'restructured and more empowered board'

India Inc credit quality

India Inc's credit upgrades surge in H1FY25 on favourable biz environment

shopping

E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale

Vishal Mehta photo Rediff/Infibeam

Rediff.com appoints Vishal Mehta as chairman and managing director

reliance infrastructures rinfra

RInfra board approves proposal to raise Rs 2,930 crore through FCCBs

The company said it has a strong pipeline of bookings and is experiencing increased customer footfall leading up to the festive season.

The two-wheeler major expects healthy growth during the 32-day period starting from October 3, it noted.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Hero Motors Ltd files preliminary papers with Sebi for Rs 900 cr IPO

Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp starts ops in Philippines, partners with Terrafirma Motors

IPO

Hero FinCorp files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 3,668 crore via IPO

Pawan Munjal, CMD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, says the company is still working on its stratgey for the premium segment.

Delhi HC quashes summons to Hero Group Chairman Pawan Munjal in DRI case

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of few models by up to Rs 1,500 from July

Topics : Hero group Hero MotoCorp passenger vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon