HFCL to supply critical sub-systems of drones for General Atomics ASI

The company's subsidiary, Raddef, has been developing portable and deployable advanced radar and radio frequency (wireless) solutions across various terrains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Home-grown telecom firm HFCL has been selected by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated to develop and supply critical sub-systems for the US-based defence technology firm's advanced unmanned aircraft systems, the company said on Sunday.
HFCL is developing drone detection radar, which is expected to become a crucial element in modern drone detection systems.
"In a significant development that underscores HFCL's technical prowess and commitment, the company has been selected to develop and supply critical sub-systems for GA-ASI's advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This partnership marks a milestone in HFCL's journey, as it becomes a key contributor to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," HFCL said.
 
The company's subsidiary, Raddef, has been developing portable and deployable advanced radar and radio frequency (wireless) solutions across various terrains.
"Our selection by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated to develop critical sub-systems for the UAVs is a proud moment for us and reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative. These drones, with their versatile applications, symbolise our resolve to contribute to the defence forces with cutting-edge technology," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.
Besides telecom gears, HFCL is engaged in research and development radar technologies, including ground surveillance radars, weather radars, threat emulators, LTE-based passive radars, fog and foliage penetration radars, coastal surveillance radars, avalanche detection radars, muzzle velocity radars, and altimeters.

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

