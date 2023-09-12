Confirmation

Hindalco, Italy's Metra in tech partnership to build aluminium rail coaches

Hindalco had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore for a project involving the production of passenger coaches for the Vande Bharat trains

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India (Source: Hindalco Industries Ltd)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco Industries on Tuesday announced a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA for production of large-size aluminium extrusion and fabrication technology for building high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India. In a separate announcement, Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis said it has tied up an anchor customer for its upcoming plant in the US.

The tie-up provides Hindalco the launching pad to drive the ambitious upgradation programme of Indian Railways, which runs the world's largest rail network," Hindalco said in its statement.

Hindalco had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore for a project involving the production of passenger coaches for the Vande Bharat trains. "The technology alliance will provide cutting-edge technology for this effort," the company said in its statement. In August, Hindalco entered into a strategic alliance to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches with Texmaco Rail & Engineering.

In a separate late-evening announcement on Monday, Novelis, Hindalco's US subsidiary, said it signed a new anchor customer contract with aluminium can maker Ball Corporation for its new plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. Novelis is setting up a fully integrated aluminium manufacturing plant with an initial capacity of 600,000 tonnes of finished goods. The plant is expected to be operational in 2025 and cater primarily to the North American beverage can and automotive markets.

"With this contract and other commitments, Novelis has secured all of the beverage can capacity from its new plant in Bay Minette," Novelis said in its statement. Novelis is spending an estimated $2.7-2.8 billion to construct the Bay Minette project.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

