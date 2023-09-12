Confirmation

Tata Power Delhi Distribution ties with Utiltyx to ensure cyber security

Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Tuesday announced its strategic partnership with Utiltyx, the Indian arm of the US-based cyber security and data analytics software company

tata power

The partnership aims to enhance the company's preparedness against future threats and challenges related to cyber security, a company statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Tuesday announced its strategic partnership with Utiltyx, the Indian arm of the US-based cyber security and data analytics software company.
The partnership aims to enhance the company's preparedness against future threats and challenges related to cyber security, a company statement said.
The association is aimed at augmenting IED (Intelligent Electronic Device) visibility, adding strengths to the capabilities of Tata Power-DDL to fight cyber threats and providing credible & real-time analytics for its distribution grid, thereby preparing the power distribution infrastructure for future threats and growth, the statement said.
This assumes significance in view of threats of trojan malware on India's power supply system especially from some of the neighbouring nations. There have been reportedly certain instances of cyber attacks on India's power supply systems in different pockets.
The company stated that this collaboration marks a significant stride towards a smarter, more resilient energy future.
The partnership will help Tata Power-DDL to get real-time updates on different vulnerabilities in the cyber-physical system, and an AI/ML-based threat detection system will help with proactive scanning of the network for active threat detection and threat prevention.

Ganesh Srinivasan, the CEO of Tata Power-DDL, said, "As we embark on the up-gradation to create utilities of the future, it is essential to create or acquire capabilities to deal with future challenges and build upon the opportunities.
"Beyond technical aspects of the partnership, our tie-up with Utiltyx is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to our consumers by predicting future power demand and mitigating risks through cutting-edge technology," he added.
Konda Ankireddyapalli, Founder & CEO, Utiltyx said, "With this collaboration, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in power distribution and cyber security.

Topics : Tata Power cyber security USA

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon