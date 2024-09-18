Hindalco plans to start solar module manufacturing in Gujarat: Report

Business Standard
The solar module manufacturing will be a good fit given Hindalco's dominance in aluminium manufacturing, one of the sources said

Reuters GUJARAT/NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

India's Hindalco Industries plans to start solar modules manufacturing and set up a plant in the western state of Gujarat, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company, owned by cement to fashion retail conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, is evaluating a five-year plan in the competitive sector, one of the sources said.
Hindalco has identified land in port town Mundra in Gujarat, the second person said.
India's No.2 aluminium maker, Hindalco Industries, is yet to get board approval and finalise its capital expenditure plans, both sources said.
The people declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
 
Hindalco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.
If implemented, this would be the company's first foray in manufacturing green energy components. In 2022, the company had signed a collaboration with Greenko Group to produce solar and wind capacity for its smelter.
Some of India's top energy companies are already involved in solar module manufacturing.
Oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries has plans to start making solar modules later this year at its giga factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat, while Tata Power is already producing solar modules and cells at its plants.
India is expanding its renewable energy capacity and aims to add at least 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

