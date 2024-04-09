Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI launches manufacturing cos survey, a key input for policy formulation

The Reserve Bank has been conducting the order books, inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) of the manufacturing sector on a quarterly basis since 2008

manufacturing

While the survey findings are published by the RBI, it treats the company-level data as confidential and never disclosed.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank has launched the next round of quarterly order books, inventories and capacity utilisation survey of manufacturing companies, a key input for the monetary policy formulation.
The 65th round of survey is for the reference period January-March 2024 (Q4:2023-24), the central bank said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Reserve Bank has been conducting the order books, inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) of the manufacturing sector on a quarterly basis since 2008.
The information collected in the survey includes quantitative data on new orders received during the reference quarter, backlog of orders at the beginning of the quarter, and pending orders at the end of the quarter.
 
It also collects data on total inventories with a breakup between ?nished goods (FG), work-in-progress (WiP) and raw material (RM) inventories at the end of the quarter, item-wise production in terms of quantity and value.
The level of capacity utilisation (CU) is estimated from these responses.
"The survey provides valuable input for monetary policy formulation," the Reserve Bank said.
While the survey findings are published by the RBI, it treats the company-level data as confidential and never disclosed.
The next bi-monthly monetary policy is scheduled to be held from June 5 to 7, 2024.
 

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

RBI monetary policy highlights: Last mile of disinflation is always challenging, sticky, says Governor Das

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco

ICICI Lombard ties up with Policybazaar to offer insurance products

Lenders to invite bids for Hiranmaye Energy in the next few weeks

Ola cabs pulls the plug on international business amid 'rising competition'

RIL-Disney propels Q1 M&A activity to nearly two-year high: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI manufacturing monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon