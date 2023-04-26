Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Torrent, the highest bidder in the first round with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore, did not participate in the auction. USA’s Oaktree Capital stayed away too. A source in Torrent said there was no clarity in the auction process and its concerns were not addressed. Torrent moved the Supreme Court in March this year after Reliance Capital’s lenders decided to hold a second auction to maximise the value of the assets.

The Hinduja group was the only bidder for Reliance Capital, offering Rs 9,650 crore to lenders of the bankrupt firm in a second round of auction held Wednesday.