Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Torrent, highest bidder in the first round held in December, skips and so does Oaktree Capital

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital, earlier owned by Anil Ambani, was sent for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 after it failed to repay debt worth Rs 24,000 crore

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
The Hinduja group was the only bidder for Reliance Capital, offering Rs 9,650 crore to lenders of the bankrupt firm in a second round of auction held Wednesday.
Torrent, the highest bidder in the first round with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore, did not participate in the auction. USA’s Oaktree Capital stayed away too. A source in Torrent said there was no clarity in the auction process and its concerns were not addressed. Torrent moved the Supreme Court in March this year after Reliance Capital’s lenders decided to hold a second auction to maximise the value of the assets.

The Hinduja group owns a stake in Indusind Bank, and if its offer is accepted at the auction then it would also own two profit-making insurance ventures of Reliance Capital.
In the first round that concluded in December 2022, Hinduja emerged as the second highest bidder with a bid of Rs 8,110 crore. Hinduja later submitted a revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore outside the auction process, leading to the lenders seeking a second auction.

Torrent moved court to contest Hinduja’s revised bid and the legality of the second auction. The matter is currently pending at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has permitted lenders to conduct the second auction, subject to its final judgment in the matter. The next date of hearing in the matter is scheduled in August this year.
In a letter to the committee of creditors (CoC), Torrent reiterated that the second auction was illegal and violated bankruptcy laws. Torrent said the process continues to be arbitrary and vague as the CoC decided not to freeze the resolution plans (except financial proposal) before the extended challenge mechanism. This would permit a bidder to vitiate the process again by changing their submission outside of the auction.
 

Torrent said the CoC has not offered any finality in the process even through the second auction and the CoC has reserved its right under the auction to further negotiate with the resolution applicant who offers the highest offer. Such right of negotiation only with the highest bidder was not provided to Torrent despite emerging as the highest bidder in the first auction.
The CoC wants to bind the bidders but does not want to offer any certainty or process sanctity and assurance on finality of negotiations, Torrent said and added that such open-ended process is only a breeding ground for more toppling bids by deviant bidders and  consequent litigations leading to more delays.

Despite the second auction, Hinduja’s offer is far below the liquidation value of Rs 13,000 crore.


Last Updated: IST

Topics : Hinduja Group Reliance Captial bankruptcy proceedings Torrentz auction

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 5:37 PM IST




