Ready to proceed with Fortis open offer after Sebi's nod: IHH Healthcare
Ashok Leyland may dilute 15% stake in Switch Mobility, raise up to $250 mn
Offline Singles' Day Sale scores a decent debut; malls see rise in footfall
NDTV puts on hold proposed sale of 20% stake in Astro Awani Network
Decision to end family feud will not impact businesses: Dheeraj Hinduja
Domestic airlines industry may see up to Rs 17,000 cr loss in FY23: Report
Signature Global launches second phase of premium projects in Gurugram
Kalrock investor's raid unlikely to impact Jet's resolution plan: Sources
NFRA issues inspection guidelines to improve quality control at audit firms
DCX Systems soars 48% on debut, shares worth Rs 1,090 crore change hands
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 3% to Rs 193 cr, revenue down to Rs 906 cr
Business Standard

Decision to end family feud will not impact businesses: Dheeraj Hinduja

Asserts there will be no division of assets; "everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone"

Topics
Hinduja brothers | Hinduja Group

Shine Jacob & Agencies  |  Chennai 

Hinduja Brothers
Hinduja Brothers

The billionaire Hinduja brothers have called a truce on a power struggle that threatened the future of the business empire of the UK’s wealthiest family.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:07 IST

