Hindustan Aeronautics incorporates JV With Safran for helicopter engines

HAL added that the first opportunities identified are the engines for the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH)

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday announced that it has incorporated a joint venture (JV) with France-based Safran Helicopter Engines under the name "Safhal Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd". According to the company's statement, the JV will design, develop, certify, produce, sell, and support helicopter engines.

The company added that the first opportunities identified are the engines for Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).
Last month, the two companies announced that they would partner to develop industrial cooperation in manufacturing ring forgings for commercial aircraft engines. These products, which HAL and Safran will jointly produce in Bengaluru, will power the Airbus A320 Neo family and the Boeing 737 Max single-aisle airliners.

The joint development and manufacture of aircraft engines by Safran and HAL underscores the strategic cooperation that increasingly characterises the Indo-French security agenda.

The Shakti engine, co-developed and co-manufactured in Bengaluru by HAL and Safran, is one of the few power plants with the thrust required to propel HAL's family of indigenous helicopters to the challenging heights of Kargil and the Saltoro Ridge, where the Indian Army is deployed at altitudes exceeding 20,000 feet.

The Shakti engine powers indigenous helicopters that include the Dhruv (ALH) advanced light helicopter, the Rudra attack helicopter, the Prachanda light combat helicopter (LCH) and the light utility helicopter (LUH).

Earlier this month, Airbus said it is partnering with HAL to support the Bengaluru-headquartered company's entry into servicing of commercial aircraft, especially the A320 family of aircraft.

Through this, Airbus said it is also seeking to strengthen the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India. Through this partnership, Airbus will support HAL in tapping into the growing demand for MRO services for the country's expanding commercial fleet, especially the A320 family of aircraft.

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO, it said in a release. Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Hindustan Aeronautics Safran Helicopters BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

