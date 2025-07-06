Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Expect India to contribute 20% to global revenue in coming years: Hettich

Expect India to contribute 20% to global revenue in coming years: Hettich

The company, which started manufacturing in India in 2013 at its Vadodara unit, is looking to leverage on the government's policy of promoting local manufacturing and tap the fast growing middle class

Hettich

Hettich is also scaling up exports to other markets, including the US, Australia, Europe and China.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

German furniture fittings major Hettich expects India to contribute around 20 per cent of its global sales, already its second biggest market, according to a top company official.

The company, which started manufacturing in India in 2013 at its Vadodara unit, is looking to leverage on the government's policy of promoting local manufacturing and tap the fast growing middle class in the country -- its fastest growing market in the world -- to strengthen its market leadership, Hettich India, Middle East & Africa Managing Director Andre Eckholt told PTI.

He said Hettich is also scaling up exports to other markets, including the US, Australia, Europe and China, as it enhances production in India with a second manufacturing plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

 

"As a Hettich group, we have a global revenue of 1.5 billion euros, and the share of India is growing year-on-year because India for Hettich is the fastest growing market. Our share of the global revenue is increasing year-on-year," Eckholt said.

"It (contribution of India to global revenue) is for sure in double digits. It is going towards the 20 per cent (mark) in the next years to come."  He was responding to a query on how significant the Indian market is for Hettich.

Also Read

Premiuminterior designing

Objects of desire: Statement pieces that make your home talk

ikea

Ikea to amplify sourcing from India to 50% for its global operations

Swiggy Instamart

Instamart will now deliver products from Home Centre in 10 minutes

PremiumShridhar Balakrishnan, group chief executive officer, Duroflex

With IPO in sight, mattress maker Duroflex aims double-digit revenue growth

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

Prices of art, wine, whisky, diamonds, furniture drop in 2024: Knight Frank

The growth in India and its share within the organisation is increasing year-on-year, Eckholt said, adding that it "is also giving the confidence to the owner family that it makes a lot of sense to further focus on the Indian market, when it comes to market penetration, as well as future investments".

At present, India is the second-biggest market for Hettich after Germany, which is also expected to continue to grow in the future, considering the key customers and global clients it serves, he noted.

India's economic growth, fast-growing middle class and a young population, all make it a market full of potential and a prospect for good growth in future, Eckholt said.

Four to five years back, he said India and China were "more or less on the same size in terms of business" for Hettich, but "now, we (Hettich India) are clearly the number two".

In terms of the top five global markets, China is third, followed by the US and Europe, Eckholt added.

On local manufacturing, he said that since 2013, the company has been manufacturing in India at its Vadodara plant and in 2019, a new plant was set up in Indore. The company has so far invested Rs 2,000 crore in India.

"The go-to-market strategy in 2013, when we entered with our own manufacturing, was local products for the local market to be closer to the need. We entered into the Indian market with the clear commitment to 'made in India' for India, but over the period of time, also, the confidence level from Germany was increasing in the capabilities of the Made-In-India portfolio," he noted.

So nowadays, Eckholt said, "We are scaling. We are supplying to the world from India...We are supplying goods to the US, Australia, and Europe. And what we also do is completely the opposite way -- we are supplying to China (while other competitors are importing from China)".

The company's ability to export successfully to China from India also indicates that "we are very cost competitive on the one hand side. On the other hand, there is an assurance on quality", he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power, electricity, power grid

Transrail Lighting expects to grab 8-10% of Power Grid contracts this year

Adani Group

Adani to rival Reliance with PVC plant at Gujarat's Mundra by 2028

UltraTech

Not under CCI investigation, matter relates to India Cements: UltraTech

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

Aakash Educational escalates tussle with EY over professional misconduct

satellite

Ananth Tech set to launch India's first private satellite broadband service

Topics : Furniture Indian market Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon