MEIL secures $225.5 mn project from Kuwait Oil Company for gas sweetening

MEIL secures $225.5 mn project from Kuwait Oil Company for gas sweetening

The project, located near Booster Station BS-171, will be completed in a period of 790 days, followed by five years of operation and maintenance

This project will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis, with an option for KOC to buy back the facility | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has secured a $225.5 million (KWD 69.23 million) project from the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) involving design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a New Gas Sweetening and Sulphur Recovery Facility (NGSF) at West Kuwait's oil fields, a top official said on Friday.

This project will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis, with an option for KOC to buy back the facility. It will be executed in two stages - Execution Phase and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Phase, P Doraiah, Director of MEIL said.

"We are honoured to partner with Kuwait Oil Company for this strategic gas sweetening facility in West Kuwait. This project reflects MEIL's commitment to delivering world-class energy infrastructure that enhances environmental safety and operational efficiency," he added in a press release.

 

The project, located near Booster Station BS-171, will be completed in a period of 790 days, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

The purified gas will be dehydrated and transported through KOC's pipeline network to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant at Mina Ahmadi Refinery for further processing. The project supports Kuwait's focus on sustainable energy, cleaner fuel production, and environmental safety, it further said.

With this strategic win, MEIL strengthens its presence in the Middle East's oil and gas sector, reaffirming its expertise in executing complex hydrocarbon projects.

MEIL, the city-based infra major, is currently establishing a similar SRU for Rajasthan Refinery and Mongol Refinery. These are some of the shining examples of MEIL's leadership in the hydrocarbon industry and its commitment to energy independence and innovation, the release added.

MEIL Group has an extensive portfolio of executing various international infrastructure projects in countries such as Mongolia, Tanzania, Italy, and others, in fields including drinking water, Hydrocarbons, and power projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kuwait Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

