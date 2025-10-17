Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Top Indian solar products maker Waaree to expand in US despite trade probe

Top Indian solar products maker Waaree to expand in US despite trade probe

Waaree, which has 16.1 GW of module making capacity in India and 2.6 GW in the US, is seeing strong US demand due to demand from data centres, manufacturing and transportation

solar power

The company is doubling down on US manufacturing, exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies, India's leading solar module manufacturer, is keen to expand its footprint in the world's largest economy despite an ongoing trade investigation, a top company official said on Friday.

US customs officials are investigating whether Waaree Energies sidestepped the country's tariffs on Chinese-made cells and panels by labelling them as made in India, a charge the company has denied.

Waaree said the probe is in early stages and has not disrupted shipments.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities and furnishing all required documentation," Amit Paithankar, CEO of Waaree Energies, said in an interview.

"Internal assessment does point to the fact that it might not be a very large impact on us... We will see how it all evolves," he said.

 

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

Waaree Energies Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹871 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Q2FY26 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹116 cr

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Elecon, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable, 14 others on Oct 10

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 8: Titan, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Concor

Renewable energy, climate

Waaree Energies share price rises 4% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

The company is doubling down on US manufacturing, exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including potential cell and battery energy storage systems, Paithankar said.

"We will not give up on the US It's a very, very important market for us."

Waaree, which has 16.1 GW of module making capacity in India and 2.6 GW in the US, is seeing strong US demand due to demand from data centres, manufacturing and transportation.

The company's total order book stands at around ₹47,000 crore ($5.4 billion), 60% of which are exports. US is its biggest export market, making up over half of the total revenue.

Waaree recently acquired a 1 gigawatt module manufacturing line from Swiss firm Meyer Burger in Arizona and is expanding its Houston, Texas facility to 3.2 GW from 1.6 GW.

The company plans to add 10 GW each of solar cell and ingot-wafer manufacturing capacity by 2027, building on its existing 5.4 GW cell capacity.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai

MEIL secures $225.5 mn project from Kuwait Oil Company for gas sweetening

House of Hiranandani

House of Hiranandani to invest ₹500 cr for premium office tower in Andheri

lenskart

Shark Tank judge Peyush Bansal nears billionaire status with Lenskart IPO

Board of directors, meetings

IIHL inducts Dubai-based Indian businessman Vachani to Board of Directors

bombay house tata

Tata Sons may seek similar relief from RBI as Shanghvi Finance: Lawyerspremium

Topics : Waaree Energies solar power projects solar project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon