Home / Companies / News / House of Hiranandani to invest ₹500 cr for premium office tower in Andheri

House of Hiranandani to invest ₹500 cr for premium office tower in Andheri

The one-acre Andheri project will add 400,000 sq ft of leasable space as House of Hiranandani expands its Mumbai commercial footprint; JLL India advised the transaction

House of Hiranandani already has a presence in Andheri through office developments such as Lightbridge, Lighthall, and Fulcrum | Photo: X@HOHExclusive

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

House of Hiranandani has acquired a one-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri, where it plans to develop a premium commercial tower with an investment of ₹500 crore.
 
The upcoming project will offer a total leasable area of around 4 lakh square feet, with construction expected to begin within the next three to six months, subject to regulatory approvals.
 
Surendra Hiranandani, chairperson of the House of Hiranandani, said, “This investment is part of the company’s broader plan to strengthen its commercial footprint across Mumbai. Andheri East is strategically located near the Mumbai airport and offers seamless metro connectivity, positioning it as a prime growth corridor. We expect strong leasing traction and enduring long-term value from this development.”
 

Strong commercial presence in Andheri

House of Hiranandani already has a presence in Andheri through office developments such as Lightbridge, Lighthall, and Fulcrum. Existing occupiers in these towers include Crisil, Skechers, WeWork, and Marriott Hotels, among others.
 
According to Magicbricks, average sale prices for commercial office spaces in Andheri West hovered around ₹28,913 per sq ft in the third quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q3 2025), compared with ₹25,705 per sq ft in Q3 2024.

Wider commercial portfolio

The company also has a presence in the commercial space segment in Thane, and its total commercial portfolio spans 8.5 million sq ft.
 
The Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Surendra Hiranandani, has a portfolio across major Indian cities — including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — covering residential, commercial, industrial parks, retail, hospitality, education, and healthcare. So far, the company has developed 50 million sq ft of projects.
 
JLL India, a professional real estate services firm, acted as the transaction advisor for the deal.

Topics : House of Hiranandani Hiranandani Andheri Real Estate Real estate firms Commercial property

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

