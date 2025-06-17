Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore for new smelter in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore for new smelter in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc said that the new smelter and associated expansions are expected to be completed within 36 months. The investment will be funded through internal accruals and debt

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As of the financial year 2025, HZL had a smelting capacity of 1,129 ktpa with a 93 per cent capacity utilisation. Photo: Wikimedia

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Tuesday said its board has approved setting up a 250 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa) integrated zinc metal complex at Debari, Rajasthan. The investment for the project is estimated at ₹12,000 crore.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “The Board of Directors of the Company at their Board meeting held today i.e., June 17, 2025, have approved setting up of 250 KT integrated zinc metal complex at Debari and associated mining and milling capacities at a capital expenditure of up to ₹12,000 crore, as part of the company’s overall 2X growth plan.”
 
The new smelter and associated expansions are expected to be completed within 36 months. The investment will be funded through internal accruals and debt, the company said.
 
 
As of the financial year 2025, HZL had a smelting capacity of 1,129 ktpa with a 93 per cent capacity utilisation. The proposed expansion is expected to raise the total capacity to 1,379 ktpa.
 
In a statement, CEO Arun Misra said: “We are excited to announce this 2X growth project towards doubling our capacity across zinc, lead and silver, which is strategically aligned with the country’s expanding economic landscape, increasing demand opportunities and keeping country self-reliant for zinc.”

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

Hindustan Zinc

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Mirae Asset, BlackRock, others buy 1.8% stake in AB Capital for ₹1,136 cr

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

silver

Hindustan Zinc, MCX shares gain up to 9% as Silver prices hit record high

Hindustan Zinc interim dividend

 
This comes almost a week after Hindustan Zinc announced that its board has approved the first interim dividend of ₹10 per share on a face value of ₹2 per share for FY26.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY25 result

 
Vedanta group-owned Hindustan Zinc posted a 47.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹3,003 crore. The growth was supported by higher operational revenue and reduced production costs.
 
Revenue from operations for the January–March period stood at ₹9,087 crore, marking a 20.4 per cent rise compared to the same quarter last year.
 
Shares of Hindustan Zinc last traded at ₹486.40 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Tuesday.

More From This Section

Air India

DGCA seeks Air India pilots' training data, crashed plane dispatcher info

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

indigo airlines, indigo

Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

PremiumAir India, Indian airlines

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki sees vehicle dispatches via railways to rise to 35% by FY31

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Zinc Vedanta Group BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon