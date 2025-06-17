Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

The board has approved a project for setting up a 250 ktpa integrated smelter at Debari, Rajasthan along with mines and mills expansion across the mines, HZL said

Hindustan Zinc

The expansion would be funded through internal accruals and debt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) will invest nearly Rs 12,000 crore to double its capacity across zinc, lead and silver verticals.

The decision was taken at HZL's board meeting on Tuesday.

"As part of 2x growth plan, Hindustan Zinc Ltd board has approved plans for expanding its integrated refined metal capacity by 250 ktpa (kilo tonne per annum) along with matching mines & mills capacity with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore," HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The expansion would be funded through internal accruals and debt.

The board, HZL said, has approved a project for setting up a 250 ktpa integrated smelter at Debari, Rajasthan along with mines and mills expansion across the mines.

 

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend for FY26 on June 18

Vedanta's Talwandi Saboo power plant becomes fully operational

Vedanta eyes investment grade rating, plans to cut debt to $3 bn by FY27

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium partners with PwC India for sustainability initiatives

Vedanta

Vedanta exploring using biodiesel in CV fleet in Odisha's Jharsuguda plant

Vedanta

Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

The project is targeted to be completed in a period of 36 months with an overall cost of nearly Rs 12,000 crore, it said.

"We are excited to announce this 2x growth project towards doubling our capacity across zinc, lead and silver, which is strategically aligned with the country's expanding economic landscape, increasing demand opportunities and keeping country self-reliant for zinc," HZL's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

HZL had reported a 47.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore for March quarter 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to Rs 9,314 crore from Rs 7,822 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

PremiumAir India, Indian airlines

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki sees vehicle dispatches via railways to rise to 35% by FY31

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires 16-acre parcel in Pune, eyes Rs 3,100 cr revenue

OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Why OpenAI may be considering antitrust complaint against partner Microsoft

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Limited Hindustan Zinc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon