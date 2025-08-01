Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T secures large contract from Hindustan Zinc for Debari plant upgrade

L&T secures large contract from Hindustan Zinc for Debari plant upgrade

The project has been awarded to the minerals and metals business vertical of L&T, a company filing said

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an order in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore from Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc for designing and commissioning of one of its plants.

As part of its expansion plans, Hindustan Zinc is setting up a 250 kilotonne per annum (KTPA) leaching, purification and cellhouse facility, along with a 125 KTPA Jarosite Circuit at its Debari Smelter Complex in Rajasthan.

The facility will produce special high grade zinc cathodes.

 

"The scope encompasses design and engineering, procurement, complete site services including installation and commissioning of calcine storage, leaching, purification, and electrowinning (Jumbo Cell House) plant," the filing said.

"This win reaffirms L&T's leadership in the minerals and metals sector and underscores our commitment to delivering excellence that ensures customer satisfaction," T Kumaresan, senior vice president and head, minerals and metals, L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30 billion group engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

