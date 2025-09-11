Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / H&M marks 10 years in India with launch of new beauty product line

H&M marks 10 years in India with launch of new beauty product line

H&M is launching its beauty line in India on October 2 with 200 products across make-up, fragrances, and beauty tools as it marks 10 years of operations in India

Fast fashion retailer H&M, H&M

The Swedish retailer marks 10 years of operations in India this year. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast fashion retailer H&M on Thursday announced the debut of its beauty line in India, with a range of locally produced make-up and fragrances along with a wider selection of globally sourced beauty tools. The collection under the “H&M Beauty concept” will be available from 2 October across all brand channels.
 
The collection, with over 200 products across make-up, fragrance, and beauty tools, is the latest entrant in India’s growing beauty market. The Indian beauty and personal care market is expected to reach $34 billion by 2028, according to a recent report by Nykaa and Redseer.
 
The Swedish retailer marks 10 years of operations in India this year. In 2022, it expanded its offering with the launch of H&M Home in the country.
 
 
“We are thrilled to bring H&M Beauty concept to India for the very first time. This launch is a true milestone in our journey, made even more special as we celebrate ten years of H&M India. It reflects our commitment to making fashion and beauty more accessible and reaching more fashion aspirers across the country,” said Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India, in a release.
 
While make-up products will be priced under ₹799, the fragrance range will start at ₹1,299.
 
“Building on this milestone, we’re excited to introduce H&M Beauty to such a vibrant and diverse market. Our ambition is to create a destination where fashion and beauty seamlessly come together, offering customers an inspiring line-up that combines trend-forward design, quality, and inclusivity. We want every customer, whether shopping in-store or online, to walk away with a complete look that empowers self-expression and makes beauty fun and accessible for all,” said Cathrine Wigzell, Global General Manager, H&M Beauty, in the release.
 

More From This Section

Credit Card

ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay renew partnership for co-branded credit cards

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani bid to end bribery case stalls amid volatile US-India relations

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's signs pact with J&J to acquire vertigo treatment brand

Zupee

Online gaming platform Zupee to let go 170 employees after RMG ban

Shoppers, Shopping mall

Forum Malls to expand in India with 14 new centres, eyes festive rush

Topics : H&M H&M India Cosmetics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon