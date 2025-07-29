Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / House of Abhinandan Lodha enters hospitality with Miros Goa property

House of Abhinandan Lodha enters hospitality with Miros Goa property

Realty firm HoABL launches Miros Hotels & Resorts with a debut property in Goa, and plans expansion across Alibaug, Matheran, and other premium coastal locations

Abhinandan Lodha

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairperson of HoABL, said, “With Miros, we are extending our belief in reimagining legacy industries. | Image: Abhinandan Lodha

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based realty player House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has forayed into the hospitality segment with the launch of Miros Hotels & Resorts, a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand, with a debut property in Goa.
 
The company has primarily been in the business of plotted developments and villas in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. It recently entered the vertical real estate segment with three high-rise projects across Mumbai, with a revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore and an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. 
 
Abhinandan Lodha, Chairperson of HoABL, said, “With Miros, we are extending our belief in reimagining legacy industries. Just as we’ve made land ownership aspirational and accessible, we’re now creating destinations that are rooted in emotion, curated with care, and designed to leave behind memories that last a lifetime.”
 
 
Miros will expand its footprint with new properties in Alibaug and Matheran in Maharashtra, as well as in other high-end locations in Goa and along the Konkan coast, HoABL noted. However, HoABL will continue to tie up with hotel asset management brands while managing its own brand. It is in talks with several hospitality brands for future tie-ups.

Also Read

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Riding demand wave, Lodha to launch ₹25,000 Cr worth homes by March 2026

Photo: Website/Invesco

Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers slips 6%; 1.57 million shares change hands on BSE

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers eyes ₹1,500 crore rental income in FY31, says MD

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers shares fall nearly 2% as quarterly pre-sales slip 7% QoQ

 
“We are building sanctuaries of discovery where guests can truly reconnect with themselves, their companions and their surroundings. Luxury today isn’t about the opulence of stays, but about rare moments crafted with warmth and authenticity,” said Ranvir Bhandari, President, Miros Hotels & Resorts.
 
In November 2024, HoABL announced acquisitions of land parcels with an estimated revenue potential of a billion dollars and an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. It acquired over 352 acres, or 15,333,120 square feet, of land across Amritsar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Shimla, Nagpur and Khopoli near Mumbai.
 
In April this year, the company announced its foray into the vertical real estate sector with the construction of three projects located across Mumbai.

More From This Section

Elevator, Lift

Johnson Lifts to invest ₹300 cr in R&D, expects 12% residential growth

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS reshapes delivery model as GenAI, ChatGPT redefine Indian IT growth

reliance infrastructures rinfra

MMRDA deposits Rs 560 cr in Metro arbitration case with Reliance Infra

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis

indigo airlines, indigo

Singapore tourism board partners with IndiGo to boost India travel

Topics : Lodhas Developers Lodha family Lodha Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon