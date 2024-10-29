Business Standard
Honeywell Automation Q2 results: Net profit falls 5.6% to Rs 115 crore

Analysts have said that Indian exporters are bearing the brunt of increased shipping costs due to the Red Sea crisis

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Engineering firm Honeywell Automation India reported a 5.6% fall in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by slowing demand. The Indian arm of U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International said its profit fell to 1.15 billion rupees ($13.7 million) for the three months ending Sept. 30 from 1.22 billion rupees a year ago. Honeywell Automation India provides building automation solutions to industrial clients and designs emission-curbing and energy transition products. Growth in India's manufacturing industry cooled in August and September, according to a business survey.

Analysts have said that Indian exporters are bearing the brunt of increased shipping costs due to the Red Sea crisis.

 

Honeywell Automation's revenue from operations fell 7.3% to 10.24 billion rupees. The company does not provide a breakdown of its revenue distribution. Cost of materials consumed, which makes up almost half of the expenses, grew 12.11% in the quarter.

Parent company Honeywell projected annual sales below Wall Street expectations and missed quarterly revenue estimates last week. Honeywell Automation's stock, one of India's costliest, closed 0.3% up ahead of its results. The shares have risen nearly 33% so far this year, while that of rival ABB India have jumped about 60%.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

