Aequs bags a contract from Airbus for supply of critical components

Belagavi-based aerospace components maker Aequs Pvt Ltd has secured a contract with the world's largest aircraft maker, Airbus, for the supply of critical components for its single-aisle family of aircraft, the A320, A330neo, and A350, over an extended period. The company did not reveal the value of the deal.

This marks a milestone not only for Aequs but also for the Indian aerospace industry, showcasing the country’s growing significance as a global aerospace manufacturing hub, deepening Airbus’ Make in India drive. The contract was signed by Gunnar Hansen, head of strategic procurement, detail parts, Airbus Aerostructures; Nils Witt, chief procurement officer, Airbus Aerostructures; and Mohamed Bouzidi, president of aerospace, Aequs, at Belagavi recently.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aequs will make detailed parts and parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons for Airbus’ popular single-aisle family of aircraft over a period of ten years.

"We are proud to stand alongside the world's largest aircraft maker as a long-term strategic partner,” said Aravind Melligeri, chairman and chief executive officer of Aequs. “It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enter into a deeper and longer relationship, particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration.”

Aequs, which also counts most other global aerospace companies among its customers, has been a longstanding supplier to Airbus, which was its first OEM customer. The company said it has consistently been a preferred Detailed Parts Partner (D2P) to it for well over a decade now.

Airbus was the first OEM to recognise Aequs’ vision to build an aerospace ecosystem in India. It has acknowledged the unique value proposition that the Aequs Aerospace Special Economic Zone at Belagavi offered customers.

In October this year, Aequs raised $54 million (Rs 448 crore) in a fresh round of equity funding led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital, bringing on board five new investors.

Apart from Amansa, the round included leading global investment firm Steadview Capital, Catamaran, the family office of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, Sparta Group LLC, the investment office of Desh Deshpande, and other individual investors. This follows an earlier round of Rs 225 crore in April 2023 led by Amicus Capital, which has also participated in the current round through its affiliates.