IBM to pause hiring for jobs that AI could do, says CEO Arvind Krishna



(Bloomberg) --International Business Machines Corp. Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said the company expects to pause hiring for roles it thinks could be replaced with artificial intelligence in the coming years.

By Brody Ford



That would mean roughly 7,800 jobs lost. Part of any reduction would include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, an IBM spokesperson said. Hiring in back-office functions — such as human resources — will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said in an interview. These non-customer-facing roles amount to roughly 26,000 workers, Krishna said. “I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.”



More mundane tasks such as providing employment verification letters or moving employees between departments will likely be fully automated, Krishna said. Some HR functions, such as evaluating workforce composition and productivity, probably won’t be replaced over the next decade, he added. As artificial intelligence tools have captured the public imagination for their ability to automate customer service, write text and generate code, many observers have worried about their potential to disrupt the labor market. Krishna’s plan marks one of the largest workforce strategies announced in response to the rapidly advancing technology.

Also Read Indian-origin Meghana Pandit named CEO of Oxford University Hospitals Safeguards needed to ensure AI systems not misused: UN Ambassador Kamboj More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House Prompt engineering skills: A possible cure on new automation anxiety Adani Green Energy net profit surges 142% to Rs 1,365 crore in Q4 Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users



Krishna, who has been CEO since 2020, has worked to focus the century-old company around software and services such as hybrid cloud. He has divested lower-growth businesses like managed infrastructure unit Kyndryl Inc. and part of the Watson Health business. The company is currently considering selling its weather unit. IBM currently employs about 260,000 workers and continues to hire for software development and customer-facing roles. Finding talent is easier today than a year ago, Krishna said. The company announced job cuts earlier this year, which may amount to about 5,000 workers once completed. Still, Krishna said IBM has added to its workforce overall, bringing on about 7,000 people in the first quarter.