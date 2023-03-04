JUST IN
Kejriwal to address public rally in K'taka to kickstart poll campaign
ASEAN members acknowledge India's active and positive contribution: Envoy
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for nearly 90% new Covid cases in US
Philanthropist Bill Gates praises India's progress in different sectors
Manish Sisodia to be produced at Delhi court in excise policy scam case
Power Bank App fraud case: ED conducts searches at 14 locations, 3 arrested
Special attention to be paid to hilly areas: CM Dhami instructs officials
LIVE: Manish Sisodia to be produced at Delhi court today in excise case
Tourism has same potential in India as agriculture, infrastructure: PM Modi
'Dharma-Dhamma' concept has been voice of Indian consciousness: Prez Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Raisina Dialogue: Jaishankar meets counterparts from France, Bangladesh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI)

Topics
Elon Musk Tesla | cryptocurrency | cryptocurrencies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk tweeted on Friday: "I used to be in crypto, but now I got interested in AI."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "Says every crypto bro out there pitching NFT's no one wants," another asked, "Why not both?"

Earlier this week, Musk had said that he was feeling a "bit" of AI existential anxiety.

He also said that "AI+human vs AI+human is the next phase, but the human part will decrease in relevance over time, except perhaps as will, like our limbic system is to our cortex."

Last month, the tech billionaire had warned that AI is one of the biggest risks to the future of civilisation.

In July 2020, Musk had claimed that AI will be 'vastly smarter' than any human and would overtake us by 2025.

Meanwhile, in June last year, Twitter CEO had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years.

Called 'Dogefather', Musk had long been a vocal proponent of Dogecoin and tweeted several times in the past to help spike the price of the digital token.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk Tesla

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 11:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU