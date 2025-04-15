Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Lombard Gen Insurance Q4 results: Net profit slips 2% to Rs 510 cr

ICICI Lombard Gen Insurance Q4 results: Net profit slips 2% to Rs 510 cr

The total income of the company rose to Rs 5,851 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 5,165 crore in the year-ago period

ICICI Lombard

The company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 520 crore in the year-ago period. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Lombard on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 520 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the total income of the company rose to Rs 5,851 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 5,165 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross direct premium income of the company improved to Rs 6,211 crore against Rs 6,073 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 2.3 per cent.

The board have recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share or 70 per cent of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

 

The solvency ratio was 2.69 times at March-end 2025 against 2.62 times on March 31, 2024, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5 times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

