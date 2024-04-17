Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Lombard Q4 result: Net profit rises by 18.9% to Rs 520 crore

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the company reported an 11 per cent increase in the profit after tax at Rs 1,919 crore, up from Rs 1,729 crore in the year-ago period

ICICI Lombard

The solvency ratio was 2.62 times on March 31, 2024, as against 2.57 times on December 31, 2023, and 2.51 times a year ago.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Largest private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard on Wednesday reported an 18.9 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit at Rs 520 crore.
The city-based company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 437 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For the fiscal year 2023-24, the company reported an 11 per cent increase in the profit after tax at Rs 1,919 crore, up from Rs 1,729 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The Gross Direct Premium Income grew 22 per cent to Rs 6,073 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 4,977 crore in the year-ago period, it said, adding that it was higher than the 9.5 per cent.
The solvency ratio was 2.62 times on March 31, 2024, as against 2.57 times on December 31, 2023, and 2.51 times a year ago.
Topics : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon