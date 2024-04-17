Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JK Tyre bolsters retail network with it's new brand shop in Tamil Nadu

The new outlet is the 22nd brand shop in Tamil Nadu and it is located on the State Highway 142 on the Perambalur-Thuraiyur Road

New acquisition sets the wheel in motion for JK Tyre

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tyre manufacturer JK Tyre and Industries Ltd has inaugurated its brand shop in Tamil Nadu bolstering its retail presence in the country.
The new outlet is the 22nd brand shop in Tamil Nadu and it is located on the State Highway 142 on the Perambalur-Thuraiyur Road.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ultra-modern shop has been designed to provide best-in-class customer solutions thereby strengthening JK Tyre's network presence, a company statement said here.
The brand shop - Hindustan Tyres - was inaugurated by JK Tyre and Industries Ltd Vice President - Mobility Solutions and Fleet Management, Sanjeev Sharma.
 
The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with highly trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, full range of tyres for commercial vehicles among others.
JK Tyres and Industries Ltd has a network of more than 6,000 dealers and over 650 dedicated brand shops across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JK Tyre Tyre industry Tyre companies Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon