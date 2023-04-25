close

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
taj hotels, IHCL hotels

Photo: Twitter @TajHotels

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced that it has signed its second Taj Hotel in Kochi, Kerala.

The Taj brand, which was established in 1903, has clocked a century with the addition of this 211-key property, IHCL said in a statement.

"This is a momentous occasion as Taj's portfolio will offer 100 hotels across India and in key international destinations.

"This growth is a testament to the unwavering trust our stakeholders have consistently placed in us," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

With this, IHCL will have 17 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across Kerala, including five under development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IHCL Taj Hotel Kochi

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

