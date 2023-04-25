IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced that it has signed its second Taj Hotel in Kochi, Kerala.

The Taj brand, which was established in 1903, has clocked a century with the addition of this 211-key property, IHCL said in a statement.

"This is a momentous occasion as Taj's portfolio will offer 100 hotels across India and in key international destinations.

"This growth is a testament to the unwavering trust our stakeholders have consistently placed in us," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

With this, IHCL will have 17 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across Kerala, including five under development.

Also Read President Murmu pays homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks A gastronomic journey through the North far removed from convention Hotels, resorts sold out on high demand for Christmas-New Year celebrations As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever TATA IHCL to operate CIAL's hotel project with Rs 100 crore investment NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers Tata Starbucks revenue crosses the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY23 Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines seek Ratan Tata's help JK Tyre develops tyre with 80% sustainable and recycled materials Serum Institute of India doubles Biocon investment to $300 million