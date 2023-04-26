close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has refuted the contention of the GST department with regard to tax liability due to input tax credit (ITC) claims

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ICICI Prudential Life

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has refuted the contention of the GST department with regard to tax liability due to input tax credit (ITC) claims.

In a filing to stock exchanges, ICICI Prudential Life said it had last fiscal received an intimation from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) of estimated tax liability to the company.

"The company has filed a response refuting the claim," it said.

ICICI Prudential also clarified that it has not received any 'show cause notice with regard to the tax liability from DGGI' for evasion of taxes and/or unpaid dues and hence has not made any provision or contingent liability for the same in the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

In the last fiscal, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) initiated a GST enquiry into certain expenses for which input GST credit had been claimed by the company.

"The ongoing enquiries of DGGI is part of an investigation on an insurance industry-wide practice and is not specific to the practices of the Company, as such," ICICI Prudential said.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

Reliance General to accept e-Rupee through Yes Bank for premium payments

S&P Global Ratings upgrades Tata Power to 'BB+' with stable outlook

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh

In the absence of receipt of a formal show cause notice detailing the grounds and rationale on which the tax demand is proposed to be raised on the company, the company evaluated the possibility of a tax obligation, which as of now appears to be remote, it added.

In September last year, the Mumbai unit of the DGGI had said that an ITC of Rs 824 crore had been availed by 16 insurance companies on the basis of fake invoices. Out of this, insurers had voluntarily paid Rs 217 crore after the DGGI investigation.

DGGI investigations revealed that these insurers were actually paying commissions beyond IRDAI's permissible limit to their corporate agents in the garb of expenses related to marketing and brand activation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance GST input tax credit

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bourses approves transfer of NCDs from HDFC Ltd to Bank as part of merger

HDFC Ltd
2 min read
Premium

52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

Pramod Agrawal, chairman, Coal India (CIL)
4 min read

Patent applications grow 13.6% in FY22, highest in a decade: Nasscom report

Patent applications grow 13.6 per cent in FY22, highest in a decade
2 min read

Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

Image
1 min read

Indus Towers' net profit declines 23% to Rs 1,399 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon