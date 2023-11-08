Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Ikea India expects double-digit growth, to sell festive dedicated items

The Swedish furniture major is also changing its food menu to offer more local offerings depending on where the store is located

IKEA Mumbai

IKEA's first small-format city store in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ikea India expects double-digit growth this festive season compared to last festive season with its Diwali collection, as it will sell more than 100 items dedicated only to meet the festive demand.

“We are targeting double-digit growth compared to last year's (festive season) and I would say this is a fair assumption considering that these collections are very popular with our customers,” Elena Pogosova, country commercial manager, Ikea India told Business Standard.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

She added, “The Diwali collection is curated year-on-year depending on the trends and those trends are also driven by the market… We have over 100 articles in the range purely for the Diwali collections, but then there are also a lot of articles which are relevant for the Diwali period which include home textiles and decoration items.”

During the festive season,  Ikea India sees a lot of demand not just for festive items like tea lights and lanterns, but also for home textiles and furniture, as customers typically refresh their homes during the festive season.

The Swedish furniture major is also changing its food menu to offer more local offerings depending on where the store is located. From this year onwards, while it is offering biryani in Hyderabad, it is also offering more southern cuisine in Bengaluru.

Pogosova also said that it is witnessing an increase in online sales as well. The company typically sees 30 per cent of its sales come from the online channel.


Also Read

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

IKEA, HDFC to launch financing options to make products more affordable

Ikea ordered to pay Rs 3,000 for asking customer to buy Rs 20 carry bag

Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Amfi announces appointment of Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as new CE

Adani's Colombo Port Terminal gets $553 million funding from US DFI

GMR Airports to raise upto Rs 50 bn through debentures to retire old debt

Vedanta in talks to raise upto $2.5 bn to repay overseas bondholders

Alpex Solar eyes over two-fold growth in revenues by FY26: MD Sehgal

Topics : IKEA India Furniture india market Diwali sales

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon