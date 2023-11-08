Ikea India expects double-digit growth, to sell festive dedicated items

Ikea India expects double-digit growth this festive season compared to last festive season with its Diwali collection, as it will sell more than 100 items dedicated only to meet the festive demand.

“We are targeting double-digit growth compared to last year's (festive season) and I would say this is a fair assumption considering that these collections are very popular with our customers,” Elena Pogosova, country commercial manager, Ikea India told Business Standard.

She added, “The Diwali collection is curated year-on-year depending on the trends and those trends are also driven by the market… We have over 100 articles in the range purely for the Diwali collections, but then there are also a lot of articles which are relevant for the Diwali period which include home textiles and decoration items.”

During the festive season, Ikea India sees a lot of demand not just for festive items like tea lights and lanterns, but also for home textiles and furniture, as customers typically refresh their homes during the festive season.

The Swedish furniture major is also changing its food menu to offer more local offerings depending on where the store is located. From this year onwards, while it is offering biryani in Hyderabad, it is also offering more southern cuisine in Bengaluru.

Pogosova also said that it is witnessing an increase in online sales as well. The company typically sees 30 per cent of its sales come from the online channel.