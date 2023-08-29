Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Ikea will commence e-commerce operations in the National Capital Region (NCR) by December 2024, a report by Mint said on Tuesday, quoting Susanne Pulverer, chief executive and chief sustainability officer of the company. This will come ahead of the opening of two large shopping centres by the Swedish furniture retailer in the next two years.

Pulverer said the retailer will open two Ingka Centres, in Gurugram and Noida. The shopping centres fall under Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group. Ingka Centres develops large malls that house various retail brands apart from the big format Ikea stores.

With this, Ikea will start selling products online in the NCR region.

Including the two upcoming stores in Gurugram and Noida, Ikea has invested Rs 10,500 crore in India. According to Pulverer, the retailer has just "scratched the surface" in India and is planning on how to take on the next phase of expansion.

"There are many tier two and tier three cities that are very interesting. You need to take the whole setup into consideration...So we look at how we will continue to expand, we will continue to focus on the markets where we are and look at some new opportunities and take it step by step," she told Mint.

Moreover, Ikea's parent company, Inter Ikea Holdings, is also setting up its investment arm in the country. It will invest in businesses outside the retail business to get a greater clout in the market.

Also Read: With Zepto becoming first unicorn of 2023, is funding winter about to thaw? Ingka Investments, the retailer's investment arm, has already taken stakes in solar farms in Australia and logistics centres in Denmark.

According to Pulverer, Ingka Investments could invest in sustainability-linked businesses in India.

Where are Ikea stores in India located?

The retailer made its debut in India in 2018 with the opening of its first big-box retail store in Hyderabad. In 2021, it opened its first store in Mumbai in Navi Mumbai. Later, it opened two small format stores in Mumbai. One was located in R-City Mall, and another in Worli.

In June last year, Ikea opened its first store in Bengaluru. Now, two new stores are expected to be opened in Noida and Gurugram.

Where does Ikea deliver online in India?