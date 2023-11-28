Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

In a first, Tata Power Renewable Energy secures 200 MW FDRE project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has bagged a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project from SJVN Ltd

Tata Power's arm acquires 30 MW solar project in Maharashtra

The installation will offset 9 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has bagged a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project from SJVN Ltd.
FDRE provides round-the-clock power supply and supports the discoms in meeting renewable purchase obligation (RPO) and energy storage obligation (ESO), Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company said its subsidiary, "Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for developing the 200 MW FDRE project with SJVN Ltd (SJVN)," the company said.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.
SJVN is a public sector undertaking (PSU) involved in hydroelectric and renewable power generation and transmission and has been designated as the Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for achieving the nation's target of achieving 500 GW by 2030.
This is the first FDRE power tender won by TPREL. It (tender) also includes a greenshoe option, allowing for additional capacity beyond the initial 200 MW.
The project has a hybrid combination of solar, wind, and battery storage of appropriate capacities.
The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the power purchase agreement (PPA) execution date. The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction.
The installation will offset 9 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 8,314 MW, which comprises 4,100 MW of projects in different phases of development and with an operating capacity of 4,214 MW, including 3,200 MW in solar projects and 1,014 MW in wind projects.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy generating capacity

China's Alipay plans to sell 3.4% stake worth near $400 mn in Zomato

Alipay Singapore Holding to sell 3.44% stake in Zomato on Wednesday

Adani group adds Rs 1 trillion in mcap, biggest single-day jump since April

Garuda Aerospace secures 2nd type certificate for medium category drones

PCBL to acquire Pune-based Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata group Tata Power public sector undertakings Renewable energy in India

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon