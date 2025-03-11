Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Low RoI for telcos, slow 5G monetisation may delay advent of 6G: COAI

Low RoI for telcos, slow 5G monetisation may delay advent of 6G: COAI

Telecom operators have given orders for GPUs to better handle traffic on networks

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

With telecom operators globally under pressure from consistently low return on investment (RoI) at just 3 per cent, the lack of monetisation for 5G services may delay the advent of 6G technology, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) S P Kocchar said on Tuesday.
 
Discussed at length at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) summit in Barcelona, the issue has highlighted the need for communication over-the-top (OTT) players to share the burden of investment in network infrastructure, Kocchar said at a press briefing.
 
"The positivity on getting return on investment is a little subdued now. Hence, telcos are increasing infrastructure with a little bit of caution. The rollout of networks for 5G has slowed down the world over. If 5G use cases do not come up in the next two to three years, the planned launch of 6G services may get delayed beyond 2030," Kocchar said. The average RoI for Indian telecom players is 4 per cent.
   
Representing the three private telecom service providers (TSPs)—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—COAI believes burgeoning data traffic generated by OTTs has necessitated large capital investments in maintaining telecom networks by telcos, and four to five large traffic-generating (LTG) OTTs should pay a fair share charge (FSC).
 
"Delegations from many countries (at MWC) echoed the fact that 11 telecom operators have folded in the recent past across the globe due to lack of profits and that these numbers would grow. OTTs are not sharing revenues globally (with telcos). The clamour is now growing across Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia that OTTs should contribute," Kocchar said.

According to the global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA), telcos have invested $109 billion—or 85 per cent of the total investment in telecom networks, excluding end-user devices. Increasing expenditure has been attributed to GPUs, artificial intelligence (AI), and no immediate monetising use case of 5G.
 
GPUs soon
 
The director general said Indian telcos have placed purchase orders for graphics processing units (GPUs) and plan to soon incorporate them into the network infrastructure, given the need to handle the massive traffic being generated on their networks. GPUs are increasingly used in telecom networks to handle computationally intensive tasks like real-time data analytics, network optimisation, and AI-driven services.
 
"AI is increasingly improving efficiencies in telecom networks and reducing unnecessary costs by making intelligent networks that shut down when there is no traffic or degrade when their power requirement is low," Kocchar said.

Topics : telecom operators Cellular operators association of India Telcos telecom services

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

