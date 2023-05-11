close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

India's Income Tax Department is conducting searches at Mankind Pharma Ltd's office in New Delhi, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, days after the condom maker's successful public listing

Reuters Bengaluru
Income tax

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Income Tax Department is conducting searches at Mankind Pharma Ltd's office in New Delhi, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, days after the condom maker's successful public listing on domestic stock exchanges.
 
The company's shares fell as much as 5.5% on the news.
 
Further details were not immediately available. Mankind Pharma and the IT department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
Mankind Pharma shares debuted on the Indian stock exchange on Tuesday and surged about 32%, valuing the maker of Manforce condoms at 569.76 billion rupees ($6.97 billion), in a rare instance of a successful domestic public listing this year.
The stock was last trading down 3.5% at 1,335 rupees on Thursday but was still well above its initial public offering offer (IPO) price of 1,080 rupees.
 
Mankind Pharma says its Manforce is the top-selling male condom brand in India, where it competes with Reckitt Benckiser Group's Durex and TTK Group's Skore.
 

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; Indiabulls RE sinks 20%, Zomato 6%

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Indian firms invested $6.6 bn in Canada creating thousands of jobs: Report

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax Mankind Pharma

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

NIIF appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim MD & CEO; Sujoy Bose demits office

Rajiv Dhar (Phot: LinkedIn)
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First
2 min read

Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon