Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report



The company's shares fell as much as 5.5% on the news.

India's Income Tax Department is conducting searches at Mankind Pharma Ltd's office in New Delhi, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, days after the condom maker's successful public listing on domestic stock exchanges.



Mankind Pharma shares debuted on the Indian stock exchange on Tuesday and surged about 32%, valuing the maker of Manforce condoms at 569.76 billion rupees ($6.97 billion), in a rare instance of a successful domestic public listing this year. Further details were not immediately available. Mankind Pharma and the IT department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.



Mankind Pharma says its Manforce is the top-selling male condom brand in India, where it competes with Reckitt Benckiser Group's Durex and TTK Group's Skore.

The stock was last trading down 3.5% at 1,335 rupees on Thursday but was still well above its initial public offering offer (IPO) price of 1,080 rupees.

Also Read Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold? Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; Indiabulls RE sinks 20%, Zomato 6% NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report Indian firms invested $6.6 bn in Canada creating thousands of jobs: Report Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)