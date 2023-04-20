close

Dollar bonds of Adani Group firms inch higher post buyback announcement

The US dollar-denominated bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group were trading marginally higher on Thursday, after a group company said it will consider a buyback of securities

Reuters MUMBAI
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group were trading marginally higher on Thursday, after a group company said it will consider a buyback of securities.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, part of the beleaguered Adani Group, said it will consider its first and a partial buyback of certain of the company's debt securities at a board meeting on April 22.

The company will consider the buyback of securities, which will either be denominated in Indian rupees or the U.S. dollar, in this financial year.

The dollar bonds of Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai were all trading somewhat higher.

Dollar bonds of group companies had plunged after Hindenburg Research, in a scathing report on Jan. 24, questioned the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens. Billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani, called the report baseless and maintained that its financials are strong.

However, India's market regulator is looking into Hindenburg's allegations as well as the group's related party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dollar Adani Group

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

